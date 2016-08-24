Back to school: Where to shop on a budget in Toronto

Every new school year you can enhance your unique identity or try out an entirely new one. These budget-friendly back-to-school specials and shopping tips supply you with all the street-worthy style and class-ready tech you need for the year to come.

YOUR LOOK

1. Camo Civilian jeans 

These camouflage jeans offer comfort and durability, with enough skinny-leg style for meeting friends at the bar ($79.50, Body Blue, 724 Queen West, 416-703-7601).

2. Women’s lightweight scarves

A simple scarf can takes an outfit to a whole new level, and at this price you’ll triple your options for fall fashion looks (three for $25, online only at Le Château, Eaton Centre, 416-979-3122,).

3. Herschel Heritage backpack

This sleek backpack features an inner laptop sleeve and media pocket, plus a single front pocket with key clip (on sale for $47.99 at Te Koop, 421 Queen West, 416-348-9485)

4. Budget haircuts 

Apprentice rates are the best for professional haircuts on a tight student budget ($15 male at the

Nite Owl, 3397 Lake Shore West; $40 female at Dat Salon, 984 Queen West, 416-538-8882).

YOUR GEAR

5. HP Deskjet 3755 wireless all-in-one printer 

Beat the lineups on campus and print, copy or scan as much as you need to at home – all without a cable ($49.98 at Staples, 375 University, 416-598-4818).

6. Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker

Whether you’re studying inside or hanging out in a park, this USB-chargeable wireless speaker brings your tunes wherever you go ($129.95 at Bay Bloor Radio, 55 Bloor West, 416-967-1122).

7. PNY Micro Sleek 16GB thumb drives

Make your data files more mobile and take up to 16 gigs of research projects or music anywhere you go ($10 for a two-pack at Staples).

8. Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook

For students who are always connected to WiFi, Chromebooks are the most affordable way to work and do research online ($249 at Best Buy, Eaton Centre, 416-642-8321).

9. Western Digital external hard drive

You’re going to need a lot of data storage for all your research and projects this year. Will one terabyte do? ($99 at The Source, Eaton Centre, 1-844-763-0636).

YOUR ROOM

10. Morgedal foam mattress

This comfortable, resilient mattress comes rolled in a box and makes an ideal match for a slatted-base bed ($199 twin at Ikea, 1475 Queensway, 1-866-866-4532). 

11. Cormac computer desk

Your desk is the epicentre of your life for the next eight or nine months, and this unit gives you plenty of options for keeping your workspace organized ($99.99 at Staples).

12. Pixie floor lamp

Turn off those blinding fluorescent dorm room lights and blast through your assigned reading with this 6-foot floor lamp ($14 at Structube, 507 College, 416-929-2423).

13. Black & Decker 6-cup rice cooker

When deadlines are looming and you can’t leave your room for a meal, this rice cooker saves you with one-pot stews, grain salads and even mac and cheese ($17.99 at Canadian Tire, 65 Dundas West, 416-979-2025).

