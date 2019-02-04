The best anti-Valentine's Day 2019 events in Toronto

× Expand Flickr.com/{Flixelpix} David

You think Valentine's Day exists to remind you of just how single you are. You haven't found your Tinderella and your Bumble matches keep expiring. The sight of happy couples and their PDA makes you cringe. Well, you're not alone. If the thought of Valentine's Day causes an automatic eye-roll, head to one of these five events to find like-minded haters.

Rage Room

Want a different kind of workout therapy? Break some stuff at Battle Sports' Rage Room on February 14 – or any day before or after, if the mood strikes. You get a 20-piece love-themed box to smash, so you can think of your ex or that date who ghosted you, and take your anger out on some heart-shaped breakables.

February 11 to 17 at Battle Sports (26 Ashwarren), $38. battlesports.ca

Tinder Tales: Cupidity

In a dating era of catfishing and ghosting, know that you are not alone. Tinder Tales, as seen on Just for Laughs, is coming back for a third year with comedians James O’Hara, Liisa Ladouceur, Marcus Gomes and more. They’ll be sharing their dating horror stories so that maybe you don’t feel so bad about your love life.

February 12 at Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), 8 pm. $15 See listing for details.

Taking Back Valentine’s

Emo kids are uniting for an all-emo tribute band night. Sing along to cover sets dedicated to the bands you loved as a teen (and still do). Members of Tokyo Police Club, Hollerado, Rec Centre and Weak Hands will cover songs by Death Cab for Cutie, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional and more. Partial proceeds will be donated to Supporting Our Youth, a group dedicated to health and wellness for queer and trans youth.

February 14 at Handlebar (159 Augusta), 7 pm, $13. See listing for details.

Lula's Drag Brunch Extravaganza

You can hate on Valentine's Day but you can't hate on a boozy brunch with drag queens. Sip bubbly mimosas or coffee and eat your heart out while watching queens Sofonda Fox, Priyanka and Sapphire Titha Reign preform an interpretation of what it means to love.

February 10 at Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas West), 12 pm, $15 for show, $45 for brunch and show. See listing for details.

Love Buds: A Valentine’s Day Cannabis Comedy Show

Presented by Cannabis Comedy Festival, this marijuana-infused show hosted by Mike Rita brings stand-up and erotic dancing together. The show includes comics Ryan Hillis, Ronen Geisler, Kris Bonaparte and more.

February 14 at Lithuanian House (1573 Bloor West), 8 pm. $15 See listing for details.