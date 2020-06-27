The 8 best dog toys to keep your furry friend engaged

× Expand Aaro Andary / Unsplash best dog toys

There’s nothing better than being greeted by your dog upon returning home – the feeling is basically euphoric. Our pups love us unconditionally, even after we scold them for grabbing food off of our plates or when they won’t pee before bedtime.

To help you show your appreciation for their companionship, we sourced out some toys that will score you serious brownie points with your furry friend.

ZippyPaws Milk and Cookies Squeak Toy

This adorable milk and cookies set is perfect for dogs who like to cuddle their toys but also get some mental stimulation. Each cookie has a squeaker and nestles right into the milk carton so that your dog has to pull them out to play. If cookies aren’t your dog’s thing, there are also sets of fried chicken, blueberry pancakes, polar bears, strawberry waffles, and popcorn. The Zippypaws Milk and Cookies Squeak Toy can be purchased for $39.

Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Puzzle Toy Dog Game

Challenge your pup by getting them an Outward Hound treat puzzle. This will provide them with hours of entertainment and mental stimulation while you watch Netflix. There are no detachable parts and the puzzle can be filled with your dog’s favourite treats or kibble. The puzzle is also aesthetically pleasing as it is made of a unique composite material that looks like wood. The Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puzzle Toy Dog Game costs $34.99.

Benebone Wishbone Durable Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, Chicken Flavour

If your dog happens to be a chewer, this bone will become their new favourite. It comes in a variety of flavours that are rather appealing to both dogs and humans, like chicken, bacon, and peanut butter. The Benebone Wishbone comes in three different sizes and is shaped in a way that makes it easier for your dog to grasp while they chew. These extremely durable chewing bones start at $16.

Invincibles Dog Toy, Durable Plush Snake by Outward Hound with 12 Squeakers

This Outward Hound Invincibles dog toy is great for pups who like to keep a collection of the squeakers that they dig out of their toys. With 12 squeakers hidden within a durable stuffing-free snake, this toy will keep them busy for a while. The plush snake can be purchased for $28.90.

Hide-a-Bee Hide Interactive Puzzle Plush Dog Toy by Outward Hound

This interactive puzzle toy is similar to the one from ZippyPaws but instead of food, the plushies in these sets are cute animals. Your FBF (furry best friend) will have so much fun pulling the animals out of their homes, in the least morbid way possible. Other animal sets feature colourful parrots, hedgehogs, and squirrels. The Outward Hound Hide-a-Bee Interactive Puzzle costs $19.11.

Chiwava Rubber Egg Squeaky Toys for Medium Dogs

Every good pup needs a couple rubber squeaky toys in their collection – this is common knowledge among dog owners. These egg-shaped pig and chicken Chiwava toys are soft and filled with cotton stuffing. The duo of squeaky eggs costs $14.98.

Dog Smart Treat Dispensing Game for Dogs by Nina Ottosson

Find out if your dog is a canine genius by giving them this treat dispensing puzzle to solve. This puzzle is for beginner pups and requires them to boop or knock off the bone lids to reveal the treats underneath. As an owner, it is important to keep your dog engaged and stimulated, and this toy will do just that. The level one Dog Smart treat puzzle costs $18.99.

Pearhead Sushi Bento Dog Toys for Small or Large Dogs

We’ve saved the best for last. These sushi toys are sure to make your dog the most popular pupper on the block. Each toy is made with a soft plush fabric, filled with stuffing and completed with a squeaky squeaker. Other Pearhead plush toy set options include: the gym collection, the brunch collection, the dim sum set, and the travel buddy set. The sushi bento trio costs $25.16.

