Holiday Gift Guide 2018: Fun fashion finds

Soft Focus robe

Robes are the ultimate indulgence, and ones by local designer Sammi Smith, whose Soft Focus line consists of loungewear and ultra-soft tees, encourage relaxation as soon as you put them on. Made of 100 per cent viscose, the robe has cropped kimono sleeves, large patch pockets and a removable belt – chic enough to wear out of the house.

$245, LoversLand (215 Ossington), insoftfocus.com

Fluevog Adelaide belt

Leave it to Fluevog to always keep designs funky and fresh. The Adelaide Belt, available in six sizes, is inspired by vintage designs of the American Old West, with adjustable double buckles so it can be worn on the hips or waist. The silver hardware glistens against the dark-green leather – a subtle, cool nod to the festive season.

$169, Fluevog (686 Queen West/4 Trinity), fluevog.com

Fabdog sweater

For the hipster pooch in your life, every birthday and holiday is a chance to dress him or her up in a new get-up. Fabdog knitted sweaters come in dozens of patterns and colours, including Fair Isle, Argyle and classic cable knit. The wide collar makes it easy to put on, and with nine sizes that fit 1.8 to 32 kg dogs, there’s a sweater for every four-legged friend.

$44.99-$53.99, The Dog Market (2116 Queen East), thedogmarket.ca

Muttonhead toque

Made of 100 per cent merino wool, available in nearly a dozen colours (including this one in maroon) and ethically made in Canada, these Muttonhead toques will keep your noggin warm and stylish.

$42, Muttonhead (337 Roncesvalles), muttonheadstore.com

Mugatu air freshener

In addition to livening up your loved one’s car (or closet, or any enclosed space), this Zoolander-inspired air freshener will act as daily inspiration to a) develop more than one look, and b) avoid foamy lattes. It’s also a lot cheaper than a trip to the daiye spa.

$9, Adrift (116 Spadina), adriftshop.com

Knot earrings

The statement earring is having a moment, but it can be tough to know whether your giftee is willing to rock the full 90s art teacher look. Ride the line between streamlined and sculptural with these Long Twist earrings by Armed, which feature a gold-plated knot design and hypoallergenic rhodium posts.

$45, Shopgirls (1342 Queen West), shopgirls.ca

PJ Salvage cat or dog jammies

Got a kid who loves cats and dogs? These two-piece cotton PJ sets will give your little animal lover the sweetest dreams. Made from elasticized cotton so they’re ultra-comfy, they’re available in a range of toddler and kids sizes.

$69-$75, Good Neighbour (935 Queen East), goodnbr.com

Matt & Nat “Kate” mini satchel

Round, structured and cherry red, this vegan “leather” bag is a fun carry-all with a retro look that easily transitions from day to night. The roomy interior fits much more than just a wallet, cellphone and lip balm, and a removable, adjustable cross-body strap provides additional styling options. Four little feet at the bottom of the bag keep it from rolling away.

$125, Coal Miner’s Daughter (various locations), coalminersdaughter.ca

Serengeti Valentina sunglasses

These tortoiseshell-print frames get an extra dose of cool thanks to the wavy arm detail and pop of rose-gold colour on each side. Serengeti is best known for its advanced lens technology, and this pair features polarized lenses, meaning they suppress glare and help the wearer see clearly in all types of light.

$359, Crown Opticians (70 Yorkville), serengeti-eyewear.com

Dry shampoo T-shirt

Dry shampoo: the wind beneath the lazy fashionista’s wings. This cheeky tee from local brand OkayOK, featuring a Valentine-inspired design made of glossy heat-transferred vinyl, is perfect for those who have mastered the art of throw-on-pants-and-go glamour. (Bonus: it’s available in sizes XS to 2XL.)

$44, okayok.ca

Jenny Bird mini loop pendant necklace

This tiny pendant makes a big impact. Designed by Toronto’s own Jenny Bird, this necklace features a hand-shaped loop-de-loop charm made of brass dipped in 14-karat gold. Pretty enough to be worn on its own or as a layering piece.

$90, Body Blue (724 Queen West/199 Danforth), bodyblue.ca

Glerups slippers

These slippers are the epitome of hygge, the Danish concept of coziness, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re designed by the Danes. Made of wool from Gotland sheep and with soft leather soles, these unisex booties are perfectly Scandi minimalist, ideal for après ski, or the Toronto equivalent, après slushy commutes.

$129.95, Australian Boot Company (698 Queen West/2644 Yonge), australianboot.com