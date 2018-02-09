The best Valentine’s Day 2018 events in Toronto

× Expand Leonard Witzel, Flickr Flower Market

Valentine’s Day is the most divisive holiday, so naturally, there’s a glut of events both celebrating and roasting February 14. Here, we’ve picked the seven best Valentine’s Day events in Toronto that offer something for everyone, whether you’re recently single, coupled up and relishing the honeymoon phase or just want to hang out with your best friends.

Valentine’s Day Mystery Date

Sure, going to see a play about Canada’s colonial past might not seem very sexy, but hear me out. When you buy a single ticket to Canadian playwright Falen Johnson’s Ipperwash, you’ll be matched up with another single theatre-goer. (DISCLAIMER: The theatre wants to make it clear they do not guarantee a successful match-made-in-heaven, but will provide free treats either way).

Ideal for: Singles ready to mingle

February 14 at Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas E), 7:30-9 pm, $22-25. See listing for more details.

Galentine’s Comedy Showcase at Comedy Bar

Thanks to Leslie Knope, gal pals around the world celebrate their love for one another every February 13. In honour of this very real holiday, the hilarious and delightful DeAnne Smith hosts this all-female Galentine’s Day comedy show, which also features sets from Carol Zoccoli, Cathryn Naiker, Courtney Shaughnessy and more.

Ideal for: Pals celebrating pals

February 11 at Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St W), doors 6:30 pm, $12. See Facebook for more details.

The Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair

For this annual fair, knitters, crafters, zinesters, cardmakers and DIYers of all stripes come together to showcase their erotic handcrafted wares. You’ll find bespoke BDSM toys from Weal & Beech, NSFW embroidery hoops featuring icons like the Hitachi Magic Wand by Marin Boyle and beautiful beaded vulva pendants by Haudenosaunee artist, Brit Ellis of Blu Hummingbird Beadwork.

Ideal for: Those who want to gift their amour something sexy and crocheted.

February 10 at the Gladstone (1214 Queen W), 10 am-4 pm, Free admission. See listing for more details.

Toronto Flower Market

While the Toronto Flower Market usually only runs from May to October, they’re popping up mid-winter for Valentine’s Day. Browse fresh bouquets from more than a dozen vendors and feel good while supporting Ontario farms and local florists.

Ideal for: Those on the brink of breaking up, the recently single, the newly in love. Fresh blooms are for everyone, no matter your relationship status.

February 10 at Sleepover by thisopenspace (950 Queen W), 11 am-6 pm. Free admission. See listing for more details.

Handmade Valentine cards at the AGO

For the second year, the AGO has partnered up with the grassroots project Love Positive Women to make handmade Valentine cards for women with living with HIV. The Dr. Mariano Elia Hands-On Centre on the concourse level of the gallery will supply all the materials to make a special Valentine for someone you love as well as a women living with HIV. The AGO will mail out the Valentine's afterwards to women in Jamaica, Ukraine, Nepal, Kenya, as well as in Toronto and Vancouver.

Ideal for: Families and other young-at-heart crafters

Daily until February 14 at the AGO (317 Dundas W), Free with admission. See website for details.

Tinder Tales: Cupidity

For February, Tinder Tales, the monthly event where brave Torontonians share their most outrageous online dating stories, presents a special Valentine’s Day edition that will make you laugh, cry and feeling better about your own worst date ever.

Ideal for: When you want to commiserate with other singles about lousy Tinder datesFebruary 12 at the Gladstone (1214 Queen W), doors at 7 pm, $15 or $10 advance. See listing for details.

DIY Perfumed Body Oil

At this workshop, you’ll learn about the spiritual and physical benefits of essential oils before concocting your own special blends for custom massage and bath oils. Afterwards, follow a very informative WikiHow article or YouTube video to learn how to give your partner a massage they’ll actually enjoy.

Ideal for: Anyone who wants to up their massage skills

February 13 at Karma Food Co-op (739 Palmerston). 7 pm. $10 suggested donation. Pre-register. See listing for more details.

