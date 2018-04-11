Spring trench coats to suit your budget (and conscience)

BUDGET: Modest-fashion designer Hana Tajima's latest collab with Uniqlo is full of fresh spring hues and airy fabrics — both of which make this diaphanous papaya-coloured trench an ideal layering piece. Hana Tajima x Uniqlo oversized lightweight jacket, $49.90 Uniqlo Eaton Centre (220 Yonge, at Dundas).

ETHICAL: Everlane is exactly the kind of place you'd search for a good trench — with their eye for design and quality, they make the kind of everyday basics you can actually wear every day. The company builds close relationships with its factories worldwide and posts info and photos about each producer on its site. (Bonus: Shipping to Canada is $5 right now, and they let you pay duty charges up front.) Everlane women's drape trench coat, $138 US, everlane.com.

ECO: By now, it's an established cycle: Meghan Markle wears a thing, everyone goes bazonkers. Last week, all eyes were on everyone's favourite Suits star-turned-royal and her Aritzia trench coat — but the tabs (somehow) missed the fact that it's made from 100 per cent lyocell, an slinky, flowy, (nominally) eco-friendly fabric woven from bamboo. If lyocell's too much of an ethical grey area, Aritzia's also got you covered with an 100% organic cotton trench from their Community line. Babaton Lawson trench, $245, aritzia.com and Aritzia stores.

LOCAL: No, this hand-dyed, made-in-Toronto canvas duster from local line Horses Atelier isn't technically a trench, but with a goldenrod hue this amazing, who needs a belt? (If it's protection from the elements you seek, reach for this Italian waxed-cotton number instead.) Horses Atelier coat, $425, horsesatelier.com

