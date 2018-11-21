The best Black Friday 2018 sales in Toronto

× Expand Drake General Store

Bay Bloor Radio

The electronics shop is offering deals on select items November 23 through 26, including $269 (from $499) for Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones and $279 (from $449) for the Pro-Jec Essential 2 digital turntable. baybloorradio.com

Common Sort

On Black Friday (November 23), buy an item and get one for 50 per cent off at any of the consignment store's three locations in the Annex, Parkdale and Riverside. commonsort.com

Doll Factory By Damzels

The one-stop shop for all your pinup needs is hosting a "Black Friday Beach Party" Friday (November 23) through Sunday (November 25) at both its locations, with deals of up to 50 per cent off on swimsuits, sundresses and more. damzels.com

Drake General Store

The Drake is turning Black Friday into "Black Five-day" with a multi-day promo that will net you a $25 coupon when you spend $100, or $50 when you spend $150, at brick-and-mortar shops and online until Monday (November 27). drakegeneralstore.com

Elte MKT

All lighting and pillows are 30 per cent off — among other furniture deals — from Friday (November 23) to Monday (November 26) at this hip design store. eltemkt.com

Getoutside

The Queen West shoe store is offering 20 per cent off regular price items online and in stores November 19 to 26. getoutsideshoes.com

Indochino

All suits are up to 70 per cent off (starting at $369) at the discount custom suit retailer online and in their King East showroom. indochino.com

Kitchen Stuff Plus

Starting Friday (November 23), snag all kinds of kitchen items and housewares for up to 70 per cent off online and in-store; select stores will be opening at 7 am. kitchenstuffplus.com

Le Dolci

If you're looking to buy (or learn to make) some incredible desserts, now's your chance: If you buy a $150 gift certificate from this Dundas West bakery, you get $200 in value — applicable to both cake purchases and baking classes. shop.ledolci.com

Mayflowers Toronto

Calling all plant parents: this St. Clair West flower shop is offering 30 per cent off all plants Friday and Saturday. mayflowers.ca

North Standard Trading Post

Parkdale's outdoorsiest boutique is doing 30 per cent off everything in store Friday, extending shopping hours from 8 am to 7 pm. They'll be doing some online deals at well (currently TBD). northstandard.com

Over The rainbow

Get 40 per cent off select denim, plus 15 per cent off regular price items, at this staple shop for denim in Yorkville (and online). rainbowjeans.com

Philistine

Snag 20 per cent off on Friday in-store and until Monday online at this West Queen West boutique. philistinetoronto.com

Portland Market

Most items are 20 per cent off at this tucked-away plant shop on Portland. portlandmarket.ca

Second Voyage

This Toronto-based online vintage housewares and collectibles emporium is offering 20 per cent off their 1,000-plus items until Monday. secondvoyage.ca

The Make Den

Instead of a thing, buy yourself a new skill: The Cabbagetown and Junction Triangle-based DIY studios will be offering 50 per cent off classes in leatherworking, sewing and more. themakeden.com

