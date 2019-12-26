Toronto Boxing Day 2019 sales

Avoid the mall – spend your Boxing Day cash at Toronto-based and independent businesses this year

A & C Games: Buy 1 get 2 free deal on select pre-owned titles.

Bay Bloor RadioMajor discounts on headphones, speakers, TVs and more.

Body BlueUp to 50 per cent off outerwear, tops, sweaters and pants and up to 75 per cent off jeans (in stores only). 

Chosen Vintage: 30 per cent off items in-store, plus a 50 per cent off rack.

Drake General Store: 40 per cent off everything (online and in store).

DutilEverything's on sale, with discounts as high as 70 per cent off.

Hayley Elsaesser: 25 per cent off everything, including new collections and sale items. 

Henry's: Up to 40 per cent off.

Indochino: Up to 40 off custom suits, shirts, outerwear, and more (online and in-store).

In Vintage We Trust: 40 per cent off vintage, 20 per cent off accessories, and a selection of under-$20 items.

Kotn: Up to 40 per cent off.

Knix: Up to 60 per cent off.

Outer Layer: 50 per cent off holiday items.

Philistine: 25 per cent off almost everything in-store or online with code BoxingDay19.

Soop Soop30 per cent off everything in-store and online with code BD19.

Sporting Life: Up to 70 per cent off in-store and online.

Stylegarage: 50 per cent off select items online.

SVP Sports: 20% off storewide, plus doorcrasher deals.

Ten Thousand Villages: 35 per cent off most items, plus 50 per cent off holiday decor.

VSP: Up to 75 per cent off in-store and online (plus $5, $10 and $20 racks in-store).

Vistek: Up to 50 per cent off selected items.

