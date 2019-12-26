Toronto Boxing Day 2019 sales

× Expand Drake General Store

A & C Games: Buy 1 get 2 free deal on select pre-owned titles.

Bay Bloor Radio: Major discounts on headphones, speakers, TVs and more.

Body Blue: Up to 50 per cent off outerwear, tops, sweaters and pants and up to 75 per cent off jeans (in stores only).

Chosen Vintage: 30 per cent off items in-store, plus a 50 per cent off rack.

Drake General Store: 40 per cent off everything (online and in store).

Dutil: Everything's on sale, with discounts as high as 70 per cent off.

Hayley Elsaesser: 25 per cent off everything, including new collections and sale items.

Henry's: Up to 40 per cent off.

Indochino: Up to 40 off custom suits, shirts, outerwear, and more (online and in-store).

In Vintage We Trust: 40 per cent off vintage, 20 per cent off accessories, and a selection of under-$20 items.

Kotn: Up to 40 per cent off.

Knix: Up to 60 per cent off.

Outer Layer: 50 per cent off holiday items.

Philistine: 25 per cent off almost everything in-store or online with code BoxingDay19.

Soop Soop: 30 per cent off everything in-store and online with code BD19.

Sporting Life: Up to 70 per cent off in-store and online.

Stylegarage: 50 per cent off select items online.

SVP Sports: 20% off storewide, plus doorcrasher deals.

Ten Thousand Villages: 35 per cent off most items, plus 50 per cent off holiday decor.

VSP: Up to 75 per cent off in-store and online (plus $5, $10 and $20 racks in-store).

Vistek: Up to 50 per cent off selected items.

