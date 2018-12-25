Toronto Boxing Day 2018 sales

× Expand Hayley Elsaesser

Armed: Up to 50% off select items in a series of timed deals that change throughout the day.

Bay Bloor Radio: Major discounts on headphones, speakers, TVs and more.

Body Blue: Up to 50% off outerwear, tops, sweaters and pants and up to 75% off jeans (in stores only).

Chosen Vintage: 30% off clothing, shoes and bags.

Drake General Store: 40% off everything (online and in store).

Dutil: 30%-70% off fall-winter stock and older; 15% off everything else.

Hayley Elsaesser: 30% off everything, including new collections and sale items.

In Vintage We Trust: 40% off vintage.

Kol Kid: 40% off kids' clothing, plus 25% off winter boots and toys (December 27 only).

Knix: 20% off everything online.

Moog Audio: 15% off in-stock items; 10% off non-in-stock.

North Standard Trading Post: Discounts on select items in-store and online.

Philistine: 25% off almost everything in-store or online with code BOXINGDAY18.

Stylegarage: 50% off select items (online only).

The Beguiling: 25% off most items.

Tiny Record Shop: 20% off new vinyl (excluding box sets).

Tryst: 30-70% off selected items.

@nataliamanzocco