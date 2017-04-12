Cannabis Culture is proud to provide a positive, welcoming, safe space for cannabis consumers and enthusiasts.

We believe the cannabis culture worldwide deserves freedom, equality and dignity.

We strive to offer access to high-quality cannabis, cannabis accessories and information about cannabis, hemp and political activism.

We are committed to defending the civil liberties and freedom of cannabis consumers, growers, and providers by campaigning to end unjust criminalization and persecution.

We believe in the power of activism and peaceful civil disobedience to advance cannabis law reform and demonstrate what legalization should look like.

Thank you for supporting our vision and our mission.

- the Cannabis Culture Team