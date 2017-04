Wu-Tang legend Raekwon hit Weeds Glass and Gifts in South Vancouver last week dropping his latest album The Wild.

Craig Ex of Expert Joints was in the house to discuss the new tracks and sesh hard with The Chef.

Watch the video from our friends at Cannabis Life Network:

