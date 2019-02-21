National Cannabis Survey smokes out crucial gaps in legalization in Ontario

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Since legalization, product quality and safety rank among the top concerns for pot smokers.

Statistics Canada recently released its National Cannabis Survey. The most-discussed finding is that cannabis use did not jump after legalization in October. The proportion of Canadians using it stayed around 15 per cent.

That’s good news for politicians who supported legalization, and for physicians concerned that legalization would prompt surging usage.

The survey also asked consumers for their top three reasons for choosing cannabis suppliers. Concern about product quality and safety were the top-ranked reasons.

That should help Licensed Producers compete with illicit markets as their products undergo extensive chemical testing. But recalls for labelling or contamination problems could erode that edge.

Finding products with the desired ingredient mix, and potency, was another consumer priority.

But product shortages are an ongoing problem. And cannabis foods and drinks aren’t legal yet. That’s a crucial gap, as the U.S. experience shows, where edibles constitute 43 per cent of demand in Colorado and California.

Other consumer preferences appear in Health Canada’s fourth quarter sales data. They show recreational cannabis customers strongly prefer dry cannabis. By contrast, medical clients favour oils. They bought just 28 per cent dry cannabis. Producers likely knew medical and recreational preferences would differ. But the extent may have surprised them and contributed to dry product shortages.

Kudos to Health Canada for posting monthly sales and inventory numbers. One suggestion: report the monthly cannabis harvest, too. Knowing the “fresh” cannabis count each month would let us gauge the industry’s capacity and growth.

Recreational consumers also prefer small purchases, well below the 30-gram possession limit. Quebec’s mostly in-store transactions averaged just 6.6 grams and $47 each.

Those numbers suggest customers were sampling small amounts. Experienced users might have sought replacements for existing, formerly illegal favourites. Meanwhile, first-timers explored the newly legal selection.

Where underground markets have an edge is pricing. Statistics Canada estimates put average nationwide prices at around $9.70 per gram for legal products versus $6.51 for illegal ones. Low price was the second most important criterion for cannabis consumers.

Cannabis consumers also prefer bricks-and-mortar stores over online shopping. In-store purchases accounted for 80 per cent of sales in Quebec. They hit 94 per cent in Nova Scotia and 95 per cent in New Brunswick.

Stores let shoppers see and smell products, plus receive advice from staff. By accepting cash and retaining no customer information, they also avoid online privacy problems.

The preference for physical shops, combined with their relative availability, could partly explain provincial sales differences.

For example, New Brunswick had high purchases of $6.87 per resident during October and November. Only $0.31 of that was online.

Quebec’s stores per capita sales were lower overall at $2.53, and slightly higher online at $0.51 per resident.

Ontario’s $1.54 per resident is lower than the other two provinces’ overall numbers. This suggests the absence of legal shops in Ontario diverts some cannabis users online, but that most are sticking with illicit markets.

The cannabis survey supports that idea. Availability of cannabis at convenient times and places were consumers’ fourth and fifth highest priorities, respectively.

This illustrates why provinces with few existing stores should open more once cannabis supplies allow. Ontario especially should let producers open their on-site shops.

Ontario’s plans for same-day delivery of online orders would similarly boost convenience. California recently legalized private sector delivery services. Those have flourished by bringing cannabis into cities that opted out of allowing stores. Municipalities in Ontario and BC that opted out of pot shops might want to ponder that trend.

Other factors contributed to inter-provincial differences. Consider Prince Edward Island. It had slightly fewer stores than New Brunswick; one per 51,000 people. But it had higher per capita sales of $13.83. That success was reportedly due to its avoiding the product shortages plaguing other provinces.

Store revenues also varied by province. PEI averaged $1.1 million each in the fourth quarter, whereas New Brunswick hit $410,000. By contrast, Quebec’s scarce outlets averaged $2.7 million apiece.

Given its dearth of legal stores, Ontario’s first 25 outlets to open by spring could see similar results to Quebec’s. The first shop opening in ritzy Yorkville should do even better come April. High-end shopping, anyone?

A longer version of this story was published at theconversation.com

Michael J. Armstrong is associate professor of operations research, Goodman School of Business, Brock University.

