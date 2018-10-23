High Buys: Amanda Siebert’s The Little Book Of Cannabis

× Expand Jackie Dives Amanda Siebert shares her knowledge and enthusiasm for cannabis in her new book, The Little Book Of Cannabis: How Marijuana Can Improve Your Life.

Recreational cannabis has been legal in Canada for a whole week and already the Ontario Cannabis Store is in catch-up mode. Surprise, surprise, the demand for bud was extremely high once the clock struck midnight on October 17, and the OCS is dealing with supply issues. Couple that with potential delivery issues due to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers, and the fact that some products that should be listed on the OCS website are still missing, and it seems like the Ontario government needs to smoke or get off the pot.

Luckily, there’s plenty of reading material while we wait. Also launched on October 17? The Little Book Of Cannabis: How Marijuana Can Improve Your Life by Amanda Siebert and out on Greystone Books. Based in Vancouver, Siebert was the former cannabis editor at the Georgia Straight.

It’s an easy-to-read introduction to cannabis, looking at 10 evidence-based ways the plant can improve your life, from acting as a sleeping aid and aphrodisiac to slowing down aging. Siebert also interviews experts about practical advice for enjoying joints, edibles, oils and more. She’ll be at Toronto’s Hotbox Lounge and Shop (204 Augusta) on November 9 at 6 pm. Tickets are $5 at the door and a DJ set will follow the reading.

$14.95 at Another Story Bookshop (315 Roncesvalles).

