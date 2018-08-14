High Buys: Grizzlers cannabis pre-rolled joints

× Expand Grizzlers cannabis pre-rolls mean you never have to roll a shitty joint again.

File this under: why didn’t anyone think of this before? If you love smoking joints but can’t seem to roll a decent blunt, a company out of BC is now making cannabis pre-rolls.

Grizzlers – another word for grinder, the device used to grind up marijuana seeds – are packs of machine-rolled joints that hold roughly 0.5 grams per joint. A pack looks similar to a cigarette packet and contains five blunts.

Two signature varieties, Indica and Sativa, contain blends of around 10 different strains of world-famous BC bud. They’re THC dominant, meaning they’re focused on the psychoactive effects of cannabis. The company’s premium line, made with organic small-batch cannabis, includes joints that are strain-specific. The shelf-life for each pack is around five days once open, although joints can be kept fresh for longer in a sealed package.

Grizzlers are sold at over 70 retailers across Canada. In Toronto, find them at CAFE Cannabis (66 Fort York Blvd) and Fine Edibles (104 Harbord). $30-$35 for one pack.

High Buys is NOW’s new cannabis lifestyle column featuring our favourite weed-related products and paraphernalia each week. Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com.