High Buys: Herb Essentials cannabis oil-infused lip balm

× Expand Kayla Rocca New York-based Herb essentls is incorporating cannabis into skincare products.

The beauty industry is all about buzzy new products, from lotions made from snail secretions to baby foreskin facials – anything to make our skin taut and glow. But the soothing and regenerative properties of cannabis are well-known, so it's no wonder the plant is making its way into beauty in a big way.

Los Angeles-based Herb Essentials (sometimes stylized as Herb essntls) is one of several new canna-beauty companies making skincare products from cannabis. This lip balm helps prevent moisture loss from your skin with a blend of beeswax, honey, peppermint and of course, sativa oil, which has the ability to stimulate the production of natural oils in your skin to keep it hydrated. The balm also contains grapeseed oil, cocoa butter, evening primrose oil, calendula oil, rosemary extract, comfrey oil and vitamin E oil.

You can purchase the lip balm and other Herb essentls products from Weedbox, a Toronto-based online cannabis-lifestyle shop.

($12 for 0.25 ounces, Weedbox, https://weedbox.io)

