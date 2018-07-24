High Buys: the High Noon pipe lets you smoke in style

× Expand High Noon's Queen West pipe was designed specifically for Tokyo Smoke's flagship store.

For a long time, weed paraphernalia was limited to psychedelic bongs, ornate wooden pipes and t-shirts with doob-smoking cartoon marijuana leaves. While classic glass bongs will always have a place on our coffee tables, we're excited for the slew of new cannabis-related lifestyle products on the market.

Each week, this section will profile a new product that's currently available: from designer-made pipes and smoking accoutrements to stylish guide books, CBD-infused beauty products and high-end fashion accessories.

High Noon pipe

Toronto designer Leah Lavergne named her handcrafted ceramic pipes after the ideal times to light up: 8 AM (for the weekend wake and bake), High Noon (for the lunchtime high) or 10 After 6 (for the post-work sesh). The blush pink half-circle pipe (pictured above) was specifically designed for Tokyo Smoke’s Queen West flagship, but her three other geometric pipes are available at High Noon’s website. Best yet, when not in use, these sculptural pipes are beautiful enough to be displayed on your coffee table or bookshelf.

($60, Tokyo Smoke, 668 Queen West, ca.tokyosmoke.com)

High Buys is NOW’s new cannabis lifestyle column, where we’ll feature our favourite weed-related products and paraphernalia each week. Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com