High Buys: Hotbox Holiday Gift Bear

We’re in the home stretch of the holidays, which means if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, you might be in panic mode. We already put together a gift guide for cannabis users last month, but if you’re looking for curated gift boxes you can pick up easily, head over to Hotbox Lounge and Shop.

Abi Roach and her team have an assortment of gift boxes on hand ranging from $12 to $60. The Gift Bear is the perfect stocking stuffer, ideal for newbies and seasoned stoners alike. In it, you’ll find everything you need to achieve your high: a lighter, candy cane rolling papers, book of filters, five screens and a honey bear bong.

Throw in an order from the Ontario Cannabis Store and you’ll be having a very happy new year.

$15 at Hotbox Lounge and Shop (204 Augusta)

Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com.