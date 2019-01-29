High Buys: Kiehl’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate

The biggest buzzword in beauty right now is cannabis, and big brands are cashing in. Kiehl’s, an upmarket purveyor of skincare and hair products, has added to its lineup a hemp-derived facial oil that can help calm irritated skin.

Yes, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate is a mouthful. Essentially, it contains oil derived from cold-pressed hemp seeds. That’s mixed with green oregano oil, known for its purifying benefits, to help reduce overall skin redness and balance hydration.

The oil can be used on freshly washed skin day or night. And, no, it won’t get you high.

$59, Kiehl's, kiehls.ca

