High Buys: Make your own edibles with Magical Butter MB2

Athough dried cannabis and oils are now legal, it’s still going to be another year until you can legally buy THC-infused edibles, which means it’s time to start flexing your baking skills. The hardest and smelliest part of baking edibles is making the cannabis butter or oil. You need to first decarboxylate your dried cannabis to activate the psychoactive effects of the buds, which involves baking at a low temperature for an hour, and then cook the butter and decarboxylated cannabis for two to three hours more on a stovetop. By the end, your whole kitchen will reek of weed.

Cannabis infusers like the Magical Butter MB2 drastically cut down that process. Similar in size to a kettle, it grinds, heats, stirs and infuses automatically. Though it’s not self-straining, it does come with a reusable nylon mesh filter that’s dishwasher-safe. As well as making butters and oils, it can be used to make lotions and salves. Until you can buy infused cookies, brownies and gummy bears, it’s time to whip up your own.

$240, hotboxshop.ca

