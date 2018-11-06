High Buys: Lose the stench with Milkweed’s Post Sesh Scent

× Expand The Post Sesh Scent is made by Toronto-based cannabis accessories brand Milkweed.

Love smoking pot but hate the smell? You should probably be using a vaporizer at this point. They’re discreet, easy to use and the aroma produced by vaporized cannabis is considerably milder. That said, there is something pleasurable in rolling a joint. If you feel the same but don’t want to smell like weed afterwards, Milkweed makes a Post Sesh Scent.

The Toronto-based cannabis accessories online shop features high-end “artisanal” goods for the contemporary cannabis connoisseur. The Post Sesh Scent is one of its best sellers. It’s a roll-on stick that uses terpenes to match and blend with the scent and flavours in cannabis. In short: it’s a perfume stick that smells like orange, lavender and frankincense.

So go ahead and light up a joint. Just carry this handy little stick in your stash bag so you smell fresh and desirable to those who don’t partake.

$34 at Milkweed (shopmilkweed.ca)

Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com.