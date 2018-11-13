High Buys: Treat acute pain and inflammation with Miss Envy's Buddha Bar

× Expand Buddha Bar Miss Envy's Buddha Bar treats inflammation, muscle soreness and acute pain

In recent years, everyone from high-end beauty brands and corporate LPs to small-batch artisans has been making cannabis-infused topicals. These balms, lotions and oils are absorbed through the skin to help treat acute pain, soreness and inflammation. Since the topicals don’t enter the bloodstream, you won’t feel any of the psychedelic effects of THC.

Infused with THC, the Vancouver-based Miss Envy’s Buddha Bar offers localized relief for chronic muscle pain, swelling and bruising. The bar, which is the size of a stick of deodorant, also contains menthol for a cooling sensation, arnica for inflammation and soothing lemongrass essential oils.

$45, missenvy.ca

