High Buys: OMNI Botanicals Unwind roll-on for pain relief

Thanks to the properties of cannabinoids like THC and CBD, cannabis-infused creams, ointments, oils and balms have a lot of health benefits, including relieving localized pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. When paired with essential oils, many can also help with relaxation and easing stress.

The Unwind roll-on from Vancouver’s OMNI Botanicals contains an activated THC distillate and soothing essential oils like lavender, chamomile and myrtle, which help alleviate tension and anxiety. At the end of the day, roll it on sore joints, temples, pressure points and the soles of your feet. And even though this oil is infused with THC, it won’t get you high.

$25 for 10 mL, Hotbox Cafe (204 Augusta)

