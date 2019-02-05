High Buys: Patient Journal from Goldleaf

If you’ve ever had a bad experience consuming cannabis, you’ve likely heard someone say, “You just haven’t found the right strain yet.” Each cannabis strain contains different terpenes and various percentages of THC and CBD, all of which can affect your high.

This journal from Ohio-based cannabis-themed stationery company Goldleaf allows you to easily document your consumption sessions so you can track how different strains make you feel. After a session, fill in the type of strain consumed, dosage and method and circle the positive effects (like feeling energized or creative or experiencing muscle relaxation), as well as negative effects like “couch lock,” dry mouth or anxiety. After a few sessions, you’ll be able to pinpoint patterns and trends, and identify your favourite strains and the ones to avoid.

The journal is designed both for medical patients and recreational users, and contains infographics explaining the effects of specific terpenes and cannabinoids and recommendations for specific ailments.

$25, doja.life

