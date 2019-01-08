High Buys: Stashlogix storage system

× Expand Stashlogix

Last December, Health Canada released its draft regulations for edibles legalization. The rules are still under public consultation, but there’s one main takeaway: edibles must be in plain packaging that isn’t appealing to children. It makes sense, considering that every year there are multiple stories of kids accidentally eating their parents’ cannabis-infused gummy bears or brownies and getting sick.

While plain packaging helps, it’s also worth keeping your goods safely stored away. The Silverton container by Stashlogix looks discreet, has a combination lock to keep out sticky fingers, as well as a rubber gasket sealing system and an activated bamboo charcoal pouch that blocks odours. The interior dividers can be re-arranged depending on your stash size.

$79 (small) and $95 medium, Ontario Cannabis Store, ocs.ca

