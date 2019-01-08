High Buys: Stashlogix storage system

Keep your stash and edibles safe from curious kids in this lockable storage case

by

Last December, Health Canada released its draft regulations for edibles legalization. The rules are still under public consultation, but there’s one main takeaway: edibles must be in plain packaging that isn’t appealing to children. It makes sense, considering that every year there are multiple stories of kids accidentally eating their parents’ cannabis-infused gummy bears or brownies and getting sick. 

While plain packaging helps, it’s also worth keeping your goods safely stored away. The Silverton container by Stashlogix looks discreet, has a combination lock to keep out sticky fingers, as well as a rubber gasket sealing system and an activated bamboo charcoal pouch that blocks odours. The interior dividers can be re-arranged depending on your stash size. 

$79 (small) and $95 medium, Ontario Cannabis Store, ocs.ca

Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com