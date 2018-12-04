High Buys: Upothecary sativa shampoo and indica conditioner

× Expand Wake 'n' bake with Upothecary's line of cannabis inspired shampoo and conditioner.

Terpenes are the fragrant oils that give plants their aroma, and similar to essential oils used in aromatherapy, they can change a person’s energy levels, mood and more. Upothecary, an Ontario-based line of bath products, takes its inspiration from terpenes found in cannabis, which can range from citrusy scents to chamomile, lavender and black pepper.

The sativa shampoo features terpenes like limonene, terpinolene and pinene – or lemon, parsnips and pine, respectively – making it as invigorating as a morning jolt of caffeine. Hemp seed protein and calendula help to naturally strengthen and soothe strands. Finish off your shower with Upothecary’s indica conditioner, which contains grounding aromas of lavender, chamomile and ylang ylang to ease your mind.

While it’s not quite a wake ’n’ bake, it might be the next best thing.

$15/237 ml, upothecary.com

