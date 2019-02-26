High Buys: Verde Vie x Moon Bacon rolling tray

Canadian cannabis accessories brand Verde Vie has teamed up with Moon Bacon for a capsule collection that plays on the Japanese artist’s signature style of pastel-grunge illustrations. The collection includes floral- and heart-adorned lighters and matchboxes, as well as a fun sticker set, but the pièce de résistance is the rolling tray.

The light pink tray features two illustrated marijuana leaves and the words “Light me up” in cursive lettering. At just 18 by 14 cm, the mini tray keeps spillage from grinding and rolling a joint contained and stores away easily – although why would you want to when it functions as a cute catch-all as well?

$25 at Verde Vie (shopverde.co)

