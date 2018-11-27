High Buys: Turn any plastic bottle into a bong with Water Puff

Compact and easy to clean, the Water Puff works as well as your fanciest bongs

by

If you love taking big bong rips but don’t want to commit to actually buying a bong, this handy contraption is your best solution. The Water Puff turns any plastic bottle into a portable bong. Twist the top onto any standard-sized bottle filled with water, place the glass bowl inside and you’re ready to smoke. The Water Puff is compact and easy to clean – unlike big glass bongs that get a gross, black build-up, you can simply rinse out and recycle the bottle when it gets grungy – and works as well as your fanciest bongs. 

$19.95, Friendly Stranger (241 Queen West), friendlystranger.com

