High Buys: Turn any plastic bottle into a bong with Water Puff

If you love taking big bong rips but don’t want to commit to actually buying a bong, this handy contraption is your best solution. The Water Puff turns any plastic bottle into a portable bong. Twist the top onto any standard-sized bottle filled with water, place the glass bowl inside and you’re ready to smoke. The Water Puff is compact and easy to clean – unlike big glass bongs that get a gross, black build-up, you can simply rinse out and recycle the bottle when it gets grungy – and works as well as your fanciest bongs.

$19.95, Friendly Stranger (241 Queen West), friendlystranger.com

Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com.