High Buys: This two-in-one jar and ashtray keeps your stash fresh and pretty

× Expand Hemlock Rose jar

There’s no clear-cut expiration date for dried cannabis, but if you don’t store it properly, your buds can grow mold, smell musty and taste funky. To keep your stash fresh for months, keep it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Never store it in the refrigerator, where changes in humidity and temperature can increase the likelihood of mold, or in the freezer, which can make your weed brittle.

While mason jars have long been the gold standard in weed storage, designers are now making pretty containers specifically for keeping your stash fresh. Designed by Toronto ceramicist Bettina Rouble (aka Awesome Fortress) in collaboration with Hemlock Rose, The Duo is a two-toned, wheel-thrown jar that prevents your weed from drying out and pungent odours from seeping out. A detachable ashtray is nestled into the bottom of each jar.

$65, hemlockrose.com

High Buys is NOW’s cannabis lifestyle column featuring our favourite weed-related products and paraphernalia each week. Got a tip? Email us at cannabis@nowtoronto.com.