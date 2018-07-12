Weed giant Tweed's participation in this year’s Pride carries odd whiff

× Expand Courtesy of Tweed Tweed, the Smiths Falls-based cannabis subsidiary, had a float at this year’s Pride parade “to celebrate progress.”

A leafy hue of green added to the usual rainbow of colour and glitter and sparkles at this year’s Pride.

Tweed, the Smith Falls, Ontario-based cannabis subsidiary owned by weed giant Canopy Growth – the first publicly traded North American cannabis company – had a float in the Pride parade. The company also sponsored a wellness zone during the weekend street festival.

Tweed’s involvement in Pride is “to celebrate progress, fight stigma and build a more inclusive world for all,” said the company in a statement released June 22 to announce its participation in Pride.

Tweed Founder and CEO Bruce Linton is also quoted in the statement acknowledging “the sacrifice of activists and pioneers” in the marijuana movement that helped spark legalization.

In a later interview with NOW, Linton notes the cannabis and the LGBTQ communities’ long-standing partnership because of the plant’s history in helping people living with HIV/AIDS. He says that today the two communities continue to fight battles against stigma and stereotypes and share a mission to educate and alter discussion.

With legalization in the offing, “We are going to be doing a lot of unpacking of a lot of people’s historic baggage about the topic of cannabis,” says Linton.

× Expand Neev Tapiero, who opened T.O.’s first compassion club in 1996, says he’s “not bitter at all,” about the corporate takeover of medpot.

But for activists in the LGBTQ community familiar with the battles to win acceptance for marijuana as medicine during the AIDS epidemic, Tweed’s participation in Pride amid the growing corporate takeover of medical cannabis in Canada carries a slightly different whiff – especially given the lobbying of the federal government by licensed producers (including Tweed) to shut down storefront pot dispensaries, which provide much-needed relief to medpot patients.

Neev Tapiero opened Toronto’s first compassion club, Cannabis As Living Medicine (CALM), in the Village in 1996.

Located in the heart of Church and Wellesley area, CALM filled an underserved market of people with AIDS looking to ease their pain. “At one point we had hundreds of HIV members when other clubs were just getting on their feet,” Tapiero says. “The legalization of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana is in large part due to dispensaries.”

However, some of those same dispensaries – there are more than 60 in Toronto – are operating on thin ice with legalization looming.

Tapiero is philosophical about that. He offers that the “corporate takeover of any commodity is inevitable. I’m not bitter about it at all,” he says, adding that he sees the turn as a success for the industry.

On Tweed’s Pride participation, Tapiero says, “It makes sense for them to show respect for people who came before them. They don’t have to, it won’t affect their stock price, but I think in the long term, these things won’t be forgotten.”

news@nowtoronto.com | @JordGoldman