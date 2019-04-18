Toronto’s best 420 events of 2019

× Expand Michelle da Silva Toronto's annual 420 rally and smokeout moves from Yonge-Dundas Square to Woodbine Park this year.

It's the first 420 since legalization and the city is lush with stoner-friendly events. Here are our top picks, from big bashes and comedy festivals to reggae shows and a film fest.

420 at Woodbine Park

This year, the 13th annual party is hitting the beach. While previously it’s been at Dundas Square and Nathan Phillips Square, this year’s festivities are at Woodbine Park from 11 am to 6 pm and features live music, speakers, food trucks and vendors. Bring some weed and snacks for the subsequent munchies. See listing for more details.

420 Comedy Festival

The third-annual 420 Comedy Festival is back from Friday to Sunday (April 19 to 21) with improv and stand-up shows at the Underground Cafe, Rivoli, Bad Dog Theatre and Comedy Bar. On 4/20 proper, there are six shows total happening throughout the night, including Half Baked, featuring Alex Tindal, Erica Gellert, Jon Blair and more at Comedy Bar as well as headliner Adrienne Fish at the Underground. You can buy tickets for individual shows, or get a festival night pass to go show hopping, saving enough time for quick tokes in between. See listing for more details.

420 Film Fest

The newly reopened Grand Gerrard Theatre is throwing a day-long film fest that looks at “stoner cinema through the ages” with a line-up of Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Friday and Darkside of Oz. The first screening starts at 4:20 pm (naturally) and the price of one ticket gets you into all the films. See Facebook for more details.

19th Annual Hotbox 4/20 Block Party

Kensington Market institution Hotbox is throwing their annual block party, featuring live music, vendors, a bong clearing and joint rolling competition and plenty of giveaways. The party is BYOW (bring your own weed) and you can light up on Hotbox’s back “potio.” See Facebook for more details.

Legalized 420

The Junction City Music Hall is celebrating legalization with live reggae from the bands Memberz, Feeling the One Drop and Bredren Dub, and a pinball and video game tournament. The highest score gets a prize donated by Grow It All, a Toronto hydroponic shop. See Facebook for more details.

Doja with Cannabis Amnesty for PARDON rally at Trinity Bellwoods

On March 1, the federal government tabled Bill C-93, which is an Act that will provide no-cost, expedited record suspensions for the possession of cannabis. Activists have said this is a good first step, but that expungements are necessary for the permanent deletion of records. Cannabis producer Doja and Cannabis Amnesty have partnered for a new campaign called PARDON, which is advocating for the government to grant full expungements instead of just pardons. They’ve been driving across the country in a truck to raise awareness and getting signatures to bring to parliament, and will be parked at Trinity Bellwoods Park from noon to 6 pm. Learn about Bill C-93 from Cannabis Amnesty spokespeople, sign the petition and then go smoke up in the park.

@SamEdwardsTO