Get stoned at Toronto’s best 420 events of 2017

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin People smoke pot around a woman carrying a sign on University Avenue that reads Wegalize Leed during Toronto`s Global Marijuana March.

Don’t let the string of pot shop police raids get you down, roll a fat one in the name of canna-culture for 420. Want a puff buddy to accompany your high? Head to one of these green events.

420 Toronto's all-day smoke-out at Yonge-Dundas Square

The 11th annual hash mob bash gets rolling at noon with Chris Goodwin (Pot TV/Cannabis Culture) and other speakers including Abi Roach (Hotbox Café), Justin Loizos (Cannabis Rights Coalition) and the "Prince of Pot" himself, Marc Emery. With the Liberals set to table legislation to legalize pot this week, the mood will be extra-celebratory. There'll be live performances, over two dozen vendors and food trucks for when you get the munchies. Stay for the ceremonial smoking of a giant doob with thousands of strangers at 4:20 pm to bid farewell to the final 420 rally at Yonge-Dundas Square. (The event's moving to a new space in 2018.) See listings for details.

Toronto Green Market 420 Block Party

If the rowdy bake-fest over at Yonge-Dundas Square is too much for you to handle, perhaps Toronto Green Market is more your speed. Held at a top-secret location from 11 am to 9 pm, this all-day underground pot gathering offers a chance to sample up to 30 local craft cannabis products including Alair Vaporizers, Matty's Patties, CannaLove Medibles, Mary Jane's Touch and Green Chef. Comedian Lucy Gervais, Deejay NDN of A Tribe Called Red, Brass Vixens & Goddess factory Twerk Squad perform throughout the day. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. See listings for details.

420 Comedy Fest

Keep the buzz going at the 420 Comedy Fest, which runs April 20 to 23 at the Underground Café and Social Club (670 Queen East). More than 20 talented stand-ups and improv and sketch artists take part. If it's diversity you want, check out Dank Women and LGBTQ+ Tokers, hosted by Ashley Moffat on April 20, or get your shits and giggles from a double bill featuring Orson Whales and Common Folk on April 21. Single tickets start at $8 and can be purchased online in advance. See website for details.

Bunz + CMW present: #Houseplants

The city's most popular bartering network is partnering with Canadian Music Week to present a 420 dance party at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West). Starting at 11:59 pm and going until 4 am, this late-night party includes DJ sets from Nino Brown, Sammy Royale of Yes Yes Y'all and Baby Blue + Murderposse. Enjoy plenty of 420 snacks and drinks. Admission is $10 or free with a CMW wristband. See website for details.

Yongesterdam at Med Café

If you can't make it to Amsterdam for 420 festivites, Med Café (529 Yonge) has the next best thing. The cannabis café that prides itself on its "chill, warm environment" hosts a Toronto-meets-Amsterdam-themed night with access to an all-you-can-dab bar, discounted strains and THC-infused cotton candy. A $50 ticket (or $60 at the door) gets you access as well as two edibles and a raffle ticket for $200 in prizes. RSVP at yongsterdam420@gmail.com.

