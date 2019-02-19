High Buys: Uplift Highly Nourishing Crème

From Vancouver-based beauty brand Deew, the Uplift Highly Nourishing Crème contains organic cannabis sativa seed oil from hemp plants, an ingredient known for being rich in essential fatty acids that help moisturize dry skin, as well as energizing essential oils like peppermint, rosemary and spearmint. Apply to your wrists and temples in the mornings for an invigorating boost, or keep a jar on your desk for when you hit the 3 pm slump. Like most cannabis-infused beauty products, it won’t get you high, but this cream will make your skin tingle.

$38, 250 ml, Deew, youdeewyou.com

