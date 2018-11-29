Casey House opens world’s first HIV+ spa in Toronto

× Expand Michelle da Silva Receive a hand massage from a person with HIV at Healing House, a pop-up spa by Casey House.

For two days this week, Torontonians are invited to enjoy a free massage or facial from a pop-up spa downtown. The only catch: all of the people providing the treatments have HIV.

A recent study conducted by Casey House found that over half of Canadians would not share skin-to-skin contact with an HIV+ person, and that many believe this was a way to contract the disease. That’s why the Toronto-based HIV/AIDS treatment and care facility has opened Healing House, a two-day spa with 18 HIV+ healers running at 128 Peter on Friday (November 30) and Saturday (December 1).

The spa pop-up is part of Casey House’s annual #SmashTheStigma campaign, which aims to reduce stigmas around people diagnosed with HIV. Last year, they organized a pop-up restaurant, June's Eatery, where all chefs were people living with HIV.

× Expand Michelle da Silva Randy Davis is one of the HIV+ healers at Healing House.

“It’s that stigma that stops people from getting tested,” says Randy Davis, one of the healers at Healing House. “Many people are afraid of having to live with that stigma.”

Davis was diagnosed with HIV in 2015, and at first didn’t want to tell his family and friends. “I thought I’d only have to tell anyone I was intimate with,” he explained, but as time went on, his views about having the disease changed. Davis realized the more he disclosed his HIV diagnosis, the more he was helping to remove some of the stigma attached to it.

Joanne Simons, CEO of Casey House, recalls public perception in the 1980s. “No one would touch anyone with HIV,” she says.

She hopes that even if people don’t want a spa treatment, they’ll still drop by Healing House to learn more about the disease. At the pop-up, there are visuals and statistics on the walls to help break down the myth and start a conversation.

The services on offer include a 10-minute hand massage, a 20-minute neck, shoulder and back massage as well as a 15-minute mini-facial. All treatments use organic massage oils and products from Toronto’s Province Apothecary.

Services are booked online on a first-come, first-served basis. They’re all free but donations to Casey House are appreciated.

× Expand Michelle da Silva Many Canadians still believe you can contract HIV through skin-to-skin contact. Casey House is trying to #SmashTheStigma.

@michdas