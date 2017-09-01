Back to school: five dorm room essentials

ARTFUL BUNTING

1. Fake your way to a party vibe year-round by hanging up some bunting. Even better? Each one of these little pennants is a pocket for keeping your bits and bobs organized. Believe it or not, this banner was designed for students, by a student – Alice Gong of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago created it for a design contest. Maybe some of that prize-winning ingenuity will rub off on you? Kikkerland festive storage banner, $14.95, Outer Layer, 577 Queen West.

PORTABLE POM-POM CHARGER

2. A portable battery charger is your safety net for any number of technology-related disasters. Even if you’re that type-A person who always stays in 50-per-cent-or-more battery icon territory, a charged spare will allow you to swoop in all cool-like and save the day the next time a classmate complains about a dead phone. There are plenty of practical, bar-shaped options out there, as well as ones with built-in cases, but if you really want to go for the conversation-piece factor, there’s this charger built into a fluffy little key chain/bag charm. Yep, this pom-pom contains a phone battery – one powerful enough to give you a full charge. Buqu Power Poof, $24.95, Indigo, 220 Yonge.

GEL PENS FROM MUJI

3. Minimalists and bargain hunters alike freaked out when Japanese chain Muji landed at Yonge and Dundas, bringing with them a boatload of cheap-yet-tasteful office gear fashioned from wood, Lucite and unbleached paper. The biggest cult product (among many, many cult products) might be their pens. I’ve even had friends recruit me to courier a few to the Maritimes. Their gel pens are a classroom must-have – they come in a range of colours and weights and write with a satisfying smoothness. Pens, starting at $1, Muji, 20 Dundas West.

STICKY WALL HOOKS

4. So your dorm won’t let you put holes in the walls, and Scotch tape and blue sticky-tack ain’t doin’ the job. An artful solution: Get some adhesive-yet-removable wall hooks, attach binder or bulldog clips to your art (standard-issue Dollarama black if you’re a minimalist, shiny or multicoloured if you’re fancy) and hang the clip loops from the hooks. Boom: Your posters, prints and photos don’t get torn or punctured, you can change them around as often as you want, and no fines at the end of the year. 3M hooks, $4.39 and up per package, Canadian Tire, 65 Dundas West, canadiantire.ca. -Heidi Swapp clips, $5.49 per package, DeSerres, 130 Spadina.

KITCHEN FERRIS WHEEL THINGIE

5. Tap Phong, a beloved Chinatown restaurant supply store, has been the secret weapon of both the food industry and budget-conscious apartment dwellers for years. (Up the street, Plaiter Place holds things down on the stationery and paper products front.) Right now, hot buys include candy-coloured plastic baskets for under $2 and iridescent trash baskets for $20. This Ferris wheel-style carousel, on the fancier – and pricier – side of their offerings, was designed to hold snacks at parties. But wouldn’t it look great on a desk, filled with all your school supplies? Keep repurposing on your mind while bargain hunting – it’s the broke decorator’s best friend. $99.99, Tap Phong, 360 Spadina.