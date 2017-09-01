Back to school: five fashionable yet functional backpacks

1. Toronto designer Hayley Elsaesser’s eye-popping prints have earned her fans from Queen West to Hollywood (Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus dig her). Faux-leather backpack, $88, available at Hayley Elsaesser, 695 Queen West.

2. Carry your essentials while showing everyone that you’re in mourning for summer vacation with this spacious palm-print number. The leather accents are stylish, but the magnetic closures, padding and hidden zippered pockets are plenty practical. Herschel Dawson backpack, $69.99, available at Te Koop, 421 Queen West.

3. Is the three-sides-and-a-domed-top look a little too Grade 5 for your liking? Pick up something with a boundary-pushing shape, like this Adidas number that’s packed with functional details (including side-carry straps and a waterproof pocket). Originals Day Backpack, $125, available at Adidas, 389 Queen West.

4. With plenty of pockets and a 15-inch laptop compartment, this MEC pack mixes rugged practicality with a seamless look. Bonus for the disaster-prone: MEC has a solid warranty program in place for its house products. Intercity Daypack, $85, available at MEC, 400 King West.

5. We can safely assume most students won’t be reaching for a $500-plus buffalo leather bag, but Toronto designer Sonya Lee’s version is the rare rucksack that will go smoothly from classroom to office post-graduation. Think of it as an investment in your future! Sonya Lee Basen backpack, $570, available at Zane, 753 Queen West, sonyalee.co.