Refugees talk about their continuing education experiences

By the end of 2018, Canada estimates that the country will welcome 310,000 new permanent residents, many of whom are refugees who have brought a wealth of knowledge and work experience and need to parlay that into a job in Canada.

Thankfully, there are many educational options to usher newcomers into employment, such as Ryerson University’s Workplace Communication in Canada program, which teaches job search techniques, in-office communication and more.

Elsewhere, colleges like Humber and Seneca are offering language classes, advising services and bridging programs, while the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing education has courses that encourage internationally educated English-as-a-second language professionals to brush up on pronunciation, writing, and grammar for the workplace.

Two former Humber and Ryerson students are now gainfully employed, thanks to their courses. Muhammad Sultan arrived in Toronto from Abu Dhabi and found himself in a bridging program, and is now working at BlackBerry. Kinana Issa came from Syria and attended Ryerson’s WCC program. She’s currently passing along her knowledge to help other newcomers at ACCES Employment, which helps job seekers integrate into the Canadian job market.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Kinana Issa learned about Canada’s conversational office culture at Ryerson University’s Chang School.

Kinana Issa

Entrepreneurship Connections Program Coordinator at ACCES Employment

I’m a Syrian refugee and that’s a different experience of being a newcomer. A newcomer who has planned to come to Canada does not face the same difficulties as someone who’s found themselves here because of reasons beyond that might be quite catastrophic.

In 2017, I was at a point where I was trying to figure out the Canadian workplace. I really wasn’t sure how to start, even as an internationally trained professional you still need pointers and guidance around a new landscape.

My background was in communications, development and strategic communications, and I felt that I would need to refresh some of my knowledge and re-adapt what I have to this new place.

I took the communication for workplace program at Ryerson University’s The Chang School of Continuing Education. It gave a comprehensive view of the Canadian culture of communications, as well as a good understanding of employer expectations. It also helped identify transferable skills and taught how to market yourself, especially in terms of the cover letter and résumé. These were all elements that were really crucial in the Canadian context.

We had different facilitators that dealt with different areas. I focused on how to present myself and how to do an interview and public speaking – it’s a skill I should have developed before I entered the marketplace. Canada is more of a conversational culture. It is more about having this two-way exchange between an employer and an employee. There’s a subtle way of giving direction, especially from management, and how to be sensitive if you are managing other people – that was an important aspect to keep in mind.

The facilitators were open to conversations and follow-up questions. And I had questions, because when you’re new here you don’t know what’s culturally appropriate. Are you too friendly? Are you looking mean?

A major part was helping me in the job search process: how to network, how to reach out, how to utilize social media. That was really crucial because I was a bit shy. The program gave me a sense of confidence in addition to the experience I already had.

The biggest thing I learned was to promote myself in a Canadian context. For example, I come from a culture where we don’t put ourselves at the forefront. In an interview or writing a cover letter in a Canadian context I should explain my accomplishments, regardless of the role. Even with something I achieved through teamwork, I need to highlight my role in that achievement.

Currently, I work with newcomers as a coordinator at job search service ACCES Employment in the entrepreneurship connections program, so I feel it’s really important that I have first-hand experience. I have insight into the challenges they face as newcomers and that knowledge helps me in serving new Canadians in a sensitive manner. I can properly respond to their needs, even if [a client is] non-verbal.

Newcomers need more of these kinds of educational programs, and it would be great to have components of such programs specifically designed for refugees. It’s a great idea to keep in mind that refugees are more vulnerable, and they may have extra needs in order to easily integrate into the culture and navigate their way through. If you’re dealing with trauma, you might be shy or have less confidence. It’s not easy to voice your concerns or ask questions.

For newcomers enrolling in the Ryerson program, I would says it’s important to get the right information, but it’s up to you to ask more questions and reach out to facilitators and tutors and show initiative. There’s a lot of work you have to do for yourself, like research. It’s not just about what the program is offering, it’s about the mindset of the newcomer.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Muhammad Sultan changed fields after taking Humber College’s IT Infrastructure Bridging Program.

Muhammad Sultan

Engineer service administrator at BlackBerry

I’m originally from Pakistan, where I worked for an oil and gas exploration company as a geophysicist and Linux/Unix administrator. I came to Canada in December 2016 from Abu Dhabi, UAE, where I worked for the national oil company. I had my refugee case accepted and have applied for permanent residency. Living in Toronto was not difficult because I was already out of my home country and had experience working with people of different nationalities.

I have two degrees: a masters in geophysics and a university diploma in computer science. In Abu Dhabi, I was an IT specialist and a geophysicist, but due to the low oil prices, the company laid off a number of people and I was let go in September 2016. I left the country that December.

The price of oil is still very low and there are no opportunities, not even in Canada, in the oil and gas fields. I have two geophysicist friends in Alberta who are jobless, so I decided to switch to my second field since I have a university diploma in computer science and working experience as a Linux administrator.

The Canadian government has invested a lot on assisting immigrants. If someone wants to learn and switch to a new field, or to continue their education, there are so many facilities that are helping.

When we moved to Canada, a social worker at my daughter’s school referred me to Humber’s IT Infrastructure Bridging Program. Once I got my refugee case accepted, I applied and was admitted.

Humber College helped me polish and upgrade my IT skills. I started the program in September 2017, and I now work at BlackBerry.

It would not be possible for me to have the job at BlackBerry without Humber, because there were at a few things that I was not prepared for: the ITIL course and the Windows server course, since my background was in Linux. The Humber program had ITIL certification, Windows server and VMware courses, which were very helpful in learning basic concepts and to answer technical interview questions asked by BlackBerry. Technical courses are very much related to what employers are looking for.

Apart from the technical skills, the most important course helped me with interviewing skills and the job search.

For employers, local experience is important. Nobody directly asks for that, but when selecting a candidate they do have it in back of their mind. Before joining BlackBerry I had another work opportunity for a company. I worked for them for three months and did two or three projects, and they didn’t want to [extend my contract]. I used the experience on my resume, applied to several openings and within 15 days I had two opportunities – one at BlackBerry and one in Montreal.

I have two family friends in Canada, and my in-laws are here in Toronto. I stayed in their home for a few months and have since moved with my family to Brampton. BlackBerry is a contract job for 14 months, but I’m hopeful that I will continue with them.