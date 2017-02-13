Learn Snapchat and digital skills for free at Ryerson’s DMZ Sandbox

× Expand Free, all-ages classes on digital and financial literacy are now available at Sandbox by DMZ.

If you ever wanted to learn about how email marketing, digital music production or even how Snapchat works, now you can – for free. A new initiative launched by Ryerson University’s Digital Media Zone, called Sandbox, is offering all-ages classes to the public in downtown Toronto.

The community-driven project was introduced at the beginning of February, and already, classes are filling up. In Snapchat 101, students can learn how to use the popular image and video-messaging app; in Intro to Music Production, industry professionals provide tips on how to develop your own beats. There are also financial literacy courses on offer, such as how to budget, save and file personal taxes.

Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ, says it's part an effort to increase digital innovation and community-building outside of Toronto’s booming tech industry.

“We’re giving people a starting point to access these kinds of resources. That way, they can find out what they’re good at, what they enjoy and contribute,” he says. “Ultimately, we’re building out the talent force.”

To that respect, Sandbox is partnering with other organizations, such as MaRS and RED Academy, to offer classes in coding, web development, web design and user experience design in the future. Typically, enrolling in programming courses can cost thousands of dollars. At Sandbox, it’s an opportunity to get a taste for the field without any financial or academic requirements.

Investing in digital literacy and STEM education for women, children and marginalized communities is a growing movement in Toronto. Groups like Ladies Learning Code have been teaching programming skills to women of all ages and abilities for several years now. In 2016, over 1,000 participants enrolled in a National Ladies Learn to Code Day, which was taught by volunteer mentors.

“The goal for us is to make technology accessible,” Melissa Sariffodeen, who cofounded Ladies Learning Code, told NOW at the time. “Technology is everywhere. If women don’t understand how it works, we don’t have opportunities to participate in building it.”

Toronto’s Kids in Tech has a similar mission. They operate free programs in public elementary schools, teaching students how to code. Co-organizer Malene Charles says STEM education builds skills beyond those related to math and computer science.

“It’s confidence-building through developing skills that are not just technical,” said Charles.

× Expand Sandbox can accommodate up to 150 people at a time, and furniture and be reconfigured in different settings depending on the class.

Sandbox is located at the DMZ, which occupies five floors in Ryerson’s Yonge Street Student Learning Centre. It has functioned as a tech and business incubator since 2010, where startups are able to access the DMZ’s network of mentors and coaches, and Ryerson students can use the 3D printers and alternative-reality sandbox on hand.

The Sandbox space can accommodate up to 150 people at a time. Classes are free thanks to sponsorships and funders from government and private sectors. For example, RBC is hosting a number of financial literacy classes.

The classes currently on offer are open to all ages. Generally, students are responsible for providing their own hardware, such as a smartphone for the Snapchat class and a laptop for computer programming classes. However, in an attempt to make these experiences truly accessible to all, Snobar says that hardware can be loaned for the duration of a class. In the future, he says Sandbox will program camps specifically for kids and teens, as well as classes geared towards adults reentering the workforce.

“Innovation and technology are the way of the future,” says Snobar. “But our intent is not to build more entrepreneurs. It’s to build a community that has a better way of thinking of problem solving and critical skills. We’re giving people a chance to see things outside the scope of where they are right now.”

