Canadian designers are taking over American Apparel's former Queen West store this weekend

If walking by any of American Apparel’s now shuttered retail locations gives you a case of the nostalgia-fueled willies, have no fear. The T-shirt giant may be gone, but its locally made ethos lives on in a pop up taking over its former Queen Street West location this weekend (February 24 to 26). Celebrating a slew of brands manufacturing right here at home, Canadian Apparel features the work of 10 Toronto designers, including Sid Neigum, Outclass, Andrew Coimbra and The Feral.

The collab-minded space is the brainchild of two streetwear bosses, Jonathan Shimoni of Faded Lifestyle and Amin Todai of OneMeth (both brands will be carried in the space).

“We feel that anything to showcase Canadian designers is long overdue and that we should have a Canadian store with made in Canada brands at the forefront,” says Shimoni.

To wit, the pop-up promises a broad array of womenswear, menswear, accessories and children’s clothing from both spring and fall seasons. The Queen Street location is a chance for local brands to get noticed by a large number of weekend amblers, something that proves elusive for smaller scale brands.

“Personally, I hope that more retailers take notice that there are many talented high end fashion designers and brands with a commitment to quality and made in Canada craftsmanship.”

Canadian Apparel will open at 499 Queen Street West this Friday. Hours: Friday, February 24, 12 – 8 pm; Saturday, February 25, 12–8 pm; Sunday, February 26, 12–6 pm.

× Expand Faded Lifestyle

With its drop crotch sweatpants, drawstring hoodies and jersey knit Ts (they’re made of just two pieces of fabric stitched together), Jonathan Shimoni’s streetwear label provides all the right accouterments for an Ossington Ave ambler.

This upscale women's, men's and accessories label blends old school inspiration with modern design in its assortment of duffels, coats and leather goods.

× Expand Andrew Coimbra

Coimbra’s easy, sometimes cheeky menswear label features light and breezy bombers, button downs and contemporary art-inspired logo Ts.

× Expand The Feral

Fans of Zakariah Milana’s previous line, Sons of Odin, will dig The Feral’s assortment of zippered hoodies, textured pullovers and parachute pieces. Migos are fans, too.

Chase features bespoke, handmade leather goods such as backpacks, wallets and travel bags. To keep things exclusive, only 8 of a kind are made in each style.

× Expand One Meth

This streetwear label has made a fanboy of Justin Beiber. Need we say more?

× Expand Muttonhead

This unisex label of classic Canadiana features everything you need for an Instagrammable camping weekend, from clever beer cozies to waterproof parkas.

Neigum is considered one of Toronto’s definitive starboys for his mathematical, out-of-the-box approach to structural fashion.

× Expand Outclass

Supremely awesome classics, milled in Japan and made in Canada.

× Expand Get Fresh

This collaborative brand sells both in-house basics and items from Atelier New Regime, New Era and Puma.

website@nowtoronto.com | @randibergman