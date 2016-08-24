An SOS for Toronto's urban canopy

How you can help a park or street tree survive this summer's drought

by

Toronto's trees are struggling in this summer's scorching heat. We've had a couple of downpours recently, but as LEAF's Janet McKay points out, "Much of the rain that falls during fast and intense rainfalls runs off paved surfaces and compacted ground into the storm sewers." 

If our air-purifying, carbon-storing canopy is going to survive dryer summers, not to mention invasive species, the roots of our trees need a proper drink on a regular basis. That means three watering cans twice a week for young trees (applied close to their base) and a deep soak (an hour with a trickling hose) once a week for established trees. Yes, it's technically the city's responsibility, but McKay says that this summer's ultra-dry conditions show that it's time for a paradigm shift. "Watering the trees in front of your home or business, or in your local park, [should be] part of your normal summer activity, just like shovelling your sidewalk in winter," she says. To help, sign up for LEAF's Adopt-a-Park-Tree or Adopt-a-Street-Tree program at yourleaf.org

adriav@nowtoronto.com | @ecoholicnation

Tags

by

Buy Tickets Here

NOW newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest from nowtoronto.com and to win incredible prizes!

Email Address*:      

Top 10 Ecoholic product guides: the hits

Ecoholic guides - right rail
More Ecoholic
Freewill Astrology
Savage Love