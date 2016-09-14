Class Action: Anne Connelly, Head of marketing and business development at Ledger Labs

Ledger Labs is a blockchain consulting company that operates out of Toronto. We're a small start-up, and the team has the highest level of expertise in the field in Canada and around the world.

I promote Ledger, get new business, consult and help companies understand how they can apply the blockchain concept within their industry. In a nutshell, blockchain is a distributed database that can do things in an automated fashion. It eliminates third parties (like eBay or PayPal) so interactions can happen faster and more affordably.

For example, if you and I want to bet on a hockey game, we might agree that you'll give me $100 if the Leafs win. But I don't trust you because I don't know you, so we go through a third party, like a betting website. And that site takes additional time and fees. With blockchain, you remove the need for that third party.

As the internet was in 1994, blockchain is in early stages and a little bit difficult to use, but it's going to be really transformative. There are different kinds of blockchain, and the bitcoin blockchain is the best known.

After high school, I went to Queen's University for life sciences and then directly to McMaster University for the MBA program. The real draw at McMaster was the co-op program. Education can give you a lot of things, but without the experience, it's not as valuable. The program allowed me to test a few niches and save time in deciding where I wanted to go in the future.

This summer, I spent 10 weeks at Singularity University in Silicon Valley doing its global solutions program. The school encourages people to use exponential technology to solve grand global challenges. Its whole point is to create a class of big thinkers.

A lot of education encourages people to dig as deep as possible. You have people studying one tiny cell in one tiny pathway of a tiny scientific process, but Singularity wants people who can think on a grander scale. The 80 people in this year's class came from 40 companies around the world.

When I started at McMaster, I aspired to a health-oriented career based on my life sciences degree. I did three co-op placements: at a health care consulting company, a pediatric palliative care centre called Roger's House in Ottawa and with Doctors Without Borders, the international aid charity. I worked in its Toronto office and missed my graduation at McMaster to work with the org in the field in the Central African Republic.

Marketing came after I finished my fieldwork. After returning from Africa, I worked in Doctors Without Borders' Toronto office doing fundraising and marketing and then ran the fundraising and marketing program in Dublin, Ireland. I also worked with Dignitas, which does HIV/AIDS programming in Malawi.

I started to read about bitcoins and blockchains and really fell in love. I saw that a lot of the problems we're dealing with on a day-to-day basis could be wiped out by technologies like blockchain. For me, it's about solving global health challenges around water and energy, tackling them on a exponentially larger scale.

There will be a lot of issues in the future with technology unemployment, and it's going to be an interesting time in which the most valuable skill a school can teach you is how to be adaptable.

When I was seven or eight, my parents sent me to a couple of computer camps. I learned how to code and use HTML, but there was a period when tech didn't interest me much. I got off the technology path, but now that I'm back on it I'm happier than ever.

It's like being involved in the internet in the early 90s. I've watched blockchain grow and the bad press around bitcoin change as groups like the TSX, NASDAQ and major banks get on board. The negatives are when you have people laugh at you. When you say you work in bitcoin, they have a good laugh, but you know you'll get the last laugh in the end.

