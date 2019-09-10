Back to school backpacks for fall 2019

Pickaxe not included

Did you know those ubiquitous Herschel backpacks are actually Canadian? (The company’s based in Vancouver.) This fall, they’re offering a cool modern spin on the classic mountaineer-style bag with the Buckingham model, featuring a laptop pouch, dual water-bottle pockets, and magnetized front straps (no buckle-fiddling required).

$129.99, herschel.ca

Parkland recreation

Vancouver-based Parkland Manufacturing makes backpacks for adults and kids in a ton of knockout patterns. More importantly, they’re made with recycled plastic – each one takes roughly 10 bottles out of landfills. (Even the “leather” details are made from apples!)

$54.99, parklandmfg.ca

Bag like a hole

Patagonia poured 10 million plastic bottles into its Black Hole collection, which features tons of backpacker-friendly travel gear. This black-on-black drawstring version is ultra-light and water-resistant. Bonus: A warranty that partially covers wear and tear.

$99, patagonia.ca

Green, without envy

Trendy backpacks cost a bomb – but this one, from perennial back-to-school fave Jansport, gives you that all-the-rage minimalist look, plus a 15-inch laptop pocket at 25 litres of carrying capacity, at just under 40 bucks.

$39.98, well.ca

Buckle up

L.A. company Rewilder makes bags from industrial fabrics that can’t be easily recycled – which is how they ended up with this space-age white bag made entirely out of reused airbag fabric and seat belts.

US$118, rewilder.com

Reading rainbow

Backpack brand State has designs for adults and kids alike; we’re willing to bet a few over-12s are going to want to snag this rainbow version for themselves. State boosts various social causes through its products; this fall, they’re donating money and products to Save the Children’s humanitarian efforts at the U.S. border.

$65, indigo.ca

Wired and inspired

You can get pretty much any image from Society6’s massive art database printed on a backpack, but for a little bit of local flair, we like this watercolour of a scene at King and George streets by local artist Mariana Hernandez (dig those streetcar wires).

US$69.99, society6.com/weforgotlilacs

