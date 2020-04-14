McGill launches program to help you stay healthy during lockdown

× Expand Arek Adeoye / Unsplash physical fitness health

If you're feeling sluggish and out-of-shape in self-isolation, your moods fluctuating with each grim coronavirus statistic and unhealthy food choice, a new program could help you out.

McGill University's Comprehensive Health Improvement Program (CHIP) has announced a free web-based program to improve your physical and mental health – in six weeks.

The Homebound Resiliency Mission has been shown to boost physical activity levels, encourage healthy eating habits, help drop a few pounds, plus reduce stress and fatigue. The entire program can be practiced at home to maintain physical distancing, and it's available via computer, tablet or smartphone.

It's already been tested with the Canadian Armed Forces and is currently being offered to Canadian veterans and their families. Participants learn how to exercise safely, use mindful techniques to eat healthier, and reduce their stress levels while they track their progress with friends and family online.

Past test subjects have shown improvements in daily physical activity (+30 per cent) and sleep quality (+20 percent), reductions in stress levels (-20 per cent) and depression (-16 per cent), and an average weight loss of ½ pound per week.

CHIP is offering the opportunity to participate in the program to up to 1,000 households, on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is free, secure and private. Personal info will be de-identified for research analyses and individual data will not be shared with any third party.

Registration opens April 20 and the program will begin on April 27. Info at MissionVAV.com.

