OISE launches all-ages learning series on Twitter

× Expand OISE Stay at Home Club, 2020

If quarantine has you tired of the same old routine but you don't want to commit to any long-term project (who has the energy?), the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) has launched a new learning series that's perfectly flexible, doable and... fun for the whole family.

OISE's Stay At Home Club is a new Twitter Live series that features OISE alumni and friends dispensing their wisdom – for both adults and kids. And it's all free.

Streaming live on Twitter various days at 11 am EST – and lasting about 15-20 minutes, and then archived – the club's episodes cover a huge range of topics, from connecting to the natural world (the subject of a session earlier this month, on April 9) to teaching and learning math while at home (which streamed April 20).

Upcoming lessons include assistant professor Jeffrey P. Ansloos on defying writer's block (Monday, May 4) and Megan McGuire on ways to support children's literacy at home (Tuesday, May 5).

And perhaps because thousands of people have rediscovered the joys of doing puzzles (of all kinds) while in quarantine, the Club has included a presentation by puzzle designer and doctoral student Stacy Costa on May 8. Costa will explain the powerful effects of puzzles on the brain – yes, they're more than just entertainment – and will even give tips on solving the most difficult puzzles.

Lest you think all the Club's offerings are intellectual, there's also a high energy segment featuring Tania Sanclemente leading you through exercises drawn from boot camp and martial arts practices (Friday, May 1).

Each session includes a Q&A with the presenter. You're encouraged to ask questions via the #OISEStayAtHomeClub hashtag.

And all the episodes are archived @OISEUofT so you can watch later at your convenience. One of my favourite presenters so far has been Professor Mary Reid (above) on math. You've got to respect someone whose T-shirt reads "I'm always right" below a diagram of a right angle.

@glennsumi