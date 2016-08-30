Inside Lululemon’s new Queen West concept store

× 1 of 5 Expand Michelle da Silva Vancouver-based yogawear brand lululemon has opened a new "concept store" in downtown Toronto. × 2 of 5 Expand Michelle da Silva The men's section at the new lululemon store. × 3 of 5 Expand Michelle da Silva The Hub offers a living-room style retreat from Queen West. × 4 of 5 Expand Michelle da Silva Yoga classes and other events are held in the Attic space above. × 5 of 5 Expand Michelle da Silva Toronto's Village Juicery sells raw, organic cold-pressed juice. Prev Next

Lululemon Athletica is the epitome of laidback west coast style, but after two rough years for sales, the Vancouver-based yogawear brand is hitting the reset button in Toronto. The company recently relocated to a new location down the block at 318 Queen West. This new space is larger, multifunctional and what the brand is calling a “concept store.”

The airy, 4,000 square-foot space carries the full range of Lululemon’s women’s and men’s lines. And if you haven’t been inside a store lately, their current clothing collection extends beyond black, stretchy pants into high-end leisurewear. For men, that means polo shirts ($98) and long-sleeved crewneck tops ($108) – made from their signature Luon fabric – that work just as well at the office as they do for a night out.

× Expand Michelle da Silva In the womenswear department, pants are sorted by activity, from low-impact yoga to high-intensity running.

In the womenswear department, wraps and blanket scarves ($58 to $98) are sold in addition to the brand’s popular hoodies, and the new Jet Crop Luxtreme pant ($108) – gently tapered trousers that feel but don’t look like sweats – are a smart city alternative to ubiquitous black leggings.

The concept goes beyond retail. Beyond the shopping area and fitting rooms is the Hustle, a community gathering space that’s free to use and open to the public.

× Expand Michelle da Silva In front of the new "Toronto" mural is a place for lululemon seamstresses to work on alterations. The brand offers free hemming on pants.

A “Toronto” mural painted by artist Victor Ving of Greetings Tour dominates one wall and photography by Adeyemi Adegbesan (who goes by Soteeoh on Instagram) hangs on the other. With plush leather sofas, large tables and free WiFi, the room is ideal for quick meetings or as a place to chill and take a breather from busy Queen Street.

Upstairs is the Attic, a 1,000-square foot dance and yoga studio, where Lululemon and its partners will offer classes. Guests can register online, and this week’s offerings include Vinyasa yoga at night and a beer-meets-yoga event hosted by the Brew Gentlemen Beer Co.

× Expand Michelle da Silva Stop by the store for a cold coffee or fresh-pressed juice.

Near the entrance to Lululemon also contains the Residency, a small gallery area for showcasing local artists and entrepreneurs. There’s also a Station Cold Brew Coffee Co. pop-up with java on tap, and a Village Juicery cold-pressed juice bar for those looking for a healthier alternative.

It’s clear that with the new concept store, Lululemon is trying to establish connections to its Toronto clientele that go beyond high-end activewear. But for Lotus Land expats and dreamers in this city who want nothing more than to wear yoga pants and sip on green juice, Lululemon’s here for you, too.

