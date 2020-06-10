Father's Day Gift Guide: 28 gift ideas to make your dad feel great

Father's Day is around the corner so we've rounded up gifts that will keep your dad creatively inspired, physically active and looking good for your next family Zoom call. Retail stores are slowly reopening but by shopping online, you’ll remain safe at home and will avoid the time-consuming lineups. We’re positive that your pops would want you to save time and stay healthy.

From rock biographies to skin care and wireless audio equipment, here's a list of dad-friendly gift ideas to help make 2020 Father's Day on lockdown an even more memorable one.

× Expand Amazon.ca Spike Ball father's day gifts 2020

Outdoor and indoor game equipment

With warmer weather right around the corner, give your dad a gift that will provide him with endless hours of entertainment. This spike ball set is sure to improve your father’s coordination and cardiovascular health. If he fancies a more laid-back backyard activity, this bocce ball set will be a hit.

For the golf-obsessed father, consider an indoor putting mat. Your dad’s spouse might be a little less excited about the gift since his attention will be elsewhere.

× Expand Best Buy Canada Kobo Father's Day gifts 2020

Tech gadgets

Gifting any sort of compact technology is always a safe bet for Father’s Day. If your dad takes public transit or visits the gym, these Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones are a fabulous and practical gift idea.

For bookworms, the Kobo Clara Digital E-book Reader will make reading an even more enjoyable pastime. The Kobo E-book Reader has a touchscreen display and the ComfortLight automatically changes the screen temperature to reduce exposure to blue-light.

Everybody should own a portable speaker and your loving father is no exception. The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker is less than $150 and comes with a portable charging dock. This will take his weekend getaways, dinner parties and rounds of golf to a new level.

× Expand Familiar Face Michael DeForge Father's Day Gifts 2020

Books

Who needs a spy thriller when you can read about the real thing? This selection of books covers political history, music biographies, Canadian history, a graphic novel and the latest instalment in Eden Robinson's soon-to-be-adapted-for-TV Trickster trilogy.

× Expand Amazon.ca iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit

Tools

Father’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to enhance papa's toolkit. If your father is a bona fide handyman, make sure you get a gift receipt.

For dads without a toolkit, the DEKOPRO 46 PCS Tool Set with Plastic Toolbox Storage Case is a good beginner set. With 46 pieces, the possibilities are endless. If your dad’s tools are scattered all over the garage, this Custom Leathercraft Tool Carrier will keep him organized.

If your dad has bad luck with small electronics or smartphones, the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit is stocked with everything he needs to repair the devices.

× Expand Urban Outfitters shirt father's day gift

Clothes

As his child, it’s your duty to keep your father looking trendy and hip, but not at the expense of his comfort. This oversized corduroy button-front shirt from Urban Outfitters comes in seven different colours and can be dressed up or dressed down. If your father prefers shirts that keep his forearms feeling free as a bird, this Without Walls patterned stripe short sleeve button-down shirt will make a great gift.

For the casual dad, a Champion crew neck sweatshirt is the perfect addition to his wardrobe — one can never have enough hoodies and sweatshirts. Pair it with these Champion shorts and you’ve created a fashionable monochrome summer sweat suit.

If your father is a golfer, the Lululemon Evolution Polo shirt can be worn both on and off the course. This polo shirt is lightweight, anti-stink and comes in nine colours.

× Expand Amazon.ca bulldog beard kit

Skincare products and fragrance

Many dads yearn for high-quality skin care products but are sure as heck not going to go buy those themselves.

Order your father a fancy body wash like Goop’s G.Day Ginger + Ashwagandha Energy Body Wash, which will leave him feeling extra invigorated as he steps out of the shower. A nice shaving cream like Ursa Major’s Stellar Shave Cream or a beard kit from Bulldog Skincare can help your dad look and feel extra dapper.

This limited edition Father’s Day set from Jack Black has all of the products your dad needs, packed into a travel-friendly bag. The set includes a face wash, body lotion, face moisturizer, and a shampoo. The luxurious set costs a wallet-friendly $59.

Cologne also makes a great Father’s Day gift. Order your dad a bottle of MONTBLANC Legend Eau de Toilette, Paco Rabanne Invictus Eau de Toilette, or Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme by Giorgio Armani. A new scent will make him feel extra special.

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. For more information see our disclosures here.

The story originally appeared in the Georgia Straight.

With files from Kevin Ritchie

@nowtoronto