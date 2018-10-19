Halloween 2018: the best haunted houses, ghost walks and events in Toronto

× Expand Are you brave enough to walk through Legends of Horror, the haunted Halloween experience at Casa Loma?

Screemers

The Ex (180 Princes’ Blvd). October 19-21 and 25, 7 pm onwards. $33.95. screemers.ca

For 26 years, Screemers has been terrifying Torontonians with corpse-filled haunted houses, blood-curdling labyrinths and “Midway of Horrors” rides. New this year is the Kill Show, a gory illusion act hosted by “magician and sideshow freak, Massacre Matthews.” When you need to calm your nerves between attractions, sip on ghoulish cocktails in the fully licensed Vampire Lounge.

Legends of Horror

Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace), 6 pm onwards. to October 31. $45. legendsofhorror.ca

Over 70 characters from classic horror stories will haunt you in this two-kilometer tour through the Casa Loma grounds that winds through the gardens, chambers and the creepy bowels of the castle. New this year is the Vampire Circus, a cabaret performance that’s a “fusion of Tim Burton and Cirque du Soleil.”

Halloween Haunt

Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughn). 7 pm-12 am to October 31. $34.99 and up. canadaswonderland.com

Before Wonderland shuts down for the season, more than 700 terrifying monsters haunt the theme park every October. In addition to seven haunted mazes and several scare zones, some of the park’s rides including Behemoth, Leviathan and The Bat will be open too. You won’t know where the screams are coming from.

Martino Manor

7 McIntosh Ave., Etobicoke. October 19-21 and 25-31, 7 pm onwards. $25. martinomanor.com

Come for the spaghetti, stay for the gruesome haunted house. Dubbed “The Witch Nanny”, Toronto’s newest haunted house, which is located behind Mamma Martino’s Italian restaurant in Etobicoke, is filled with severed bodies, creepy clowns and other nightmare-inducing characters.

The Séance at Black Creek Pioneer Village

1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York. 7 pm onwards. $59.66 and up. blackcreek.ca

Ever dreamed of awakening the dead in one of Toronto’s most haunted buildings? Now’s your chance. Jaymes White, mindreader and expert in all things macabre, leads multiple séances throughout the grounds of Black Creek Pioneer Village. If you’re thinking this will be your standard sleepover Ouiji board-level of scariness, think again. It has this advisory on its website: “This psychological experience is not for the weak nor recommended for individual with health conditions. 18+”.

The Original Haunted Walk of Toronto with MacKenzie House Experience

30 Yonge Street. October 19-20 and 23-31, 7:15 pm onward. $29.75. hauntedwalk.com

Perhaps you've already done the Original Haunted Walk of Toronto and you're ready to up your Halloween pleasure. Try this premium, small-group version, which concludes with a visit inside one of Toronto’s most famously haunted buildings: Mackenzie House (82 Bond Street). Along the way, you'll hear ghost stories and unsolved mysterious guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Haunted House at Seasons Family Centre

655 Davenport. October 28, 2-5 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca

This family centre will once again host a haunted house suitable for kids. The afternoon party includes a craft station, treats and photo op (attendees are encouraged to come in costume). Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Kids CAN Academy.

Haunted High Park

Colborne Lodge (11 Colborne Lodge Dr.). October 26, 7-9 pm. $32.50. highpark.org

Step into the candlelit rooms of Colborne Lodge to hear about the chilling tales and ghosts that haunt High Park after dark. Experience a Victorian séance presented by Doc Wuthergloom of Eldritch Theatre. Spooky refreshments included.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO