Hayley Elsaesser moves into makeup

Toronto designer Hayley Elsaesser has found yet another way to slather you in her signature neon. In a rare move for a Canadian indie brand, the queen of punchy prints is doing a capsule lipstick collab with Canuck drugstore beauty brand Annabelle.

The "Outrageous Collection" line, which hits shelves the week of February 26, features 10 shades in a mix of creamy and sparkly finishes; six will be available in drugstores, while four more will be exclusively sold online. All of them come in patterned cases, featuring some signature wacky Elsaesser prints, that recall the cult-hit lipstick packaging by French brand Paul & Joe.

The designer says she worked closely with the company through all stages of production, from conceptual design to photo shoots and sales. "I love that Annabelle is an accessible brand," Elsaesser says in a release; at $8.95, you can stock up on a few shades, or take a flyer on that wild purpley-blue iridescent hue.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco