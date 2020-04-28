Food for thought; or, how I became a mindful eater

× Expand Lewis Fagg / Unsplash Strawberry

Remember how mom used to tell you to chew your food properly?

Well, I’m finally doing it. And now I understand why.

It only took a pandemic and near-empty shelves at the grocery store to get me to understand the importance, and the beauty, of what I put into my body.

Like many privileged people, I’d never really thought much about food, except for: What (was I going to eat)? When (was I going to eat it)? How long (would it take to get it and eat it)? and How much (was it going to cost)?

Eating was something I did in order to do other things – a fuel stop. Or it was a distraction so I didn’t have to think about the things that were troubling me. (How ironic that now that there are real, legitimate things troubling us all, I start seriously ruminating about food.)

At work, I frequently used the Ritual app to skip the line and pick up orders from various restaurants in my formerly bustling neighbourhood. I ate at my desk, shovelling in food while answering emails or writing articles. Come dinner time at home, I did the same, except while scrolling through my phone or watching TV. Even when eating out, alone or with friends, I’d assess my meal to see that the cook got the order right and then do something – anything – except focus on what I was eating.

But something changed around week two of self-quarantine. Now that I was shopping for – and cooking – every single meal, I had a new appreciation for what went into each one. Suddenly, there was a connection between the bag of carrots I bought at the store and how those carrots tasted – and looked – in a BBQ chicken dish I had made from scratch.

It might sound corny, but I thought about the farmer who grew those carrots (from a place called Pain Court, Ontario – I looked), the person who packaged them, the trucker who shipped them... all the way to the essential worker who sold them to me.

Now, before many meals, I make sure to take everything in fully, savouring the aroma, appreciating the colours and shapes. Thinking about all the miraculous human industry that went into feeding me. When I take that first bite, I do it consciously, letting the food mix up and break down in my mouth, releasing all its flavours and textures. I try to identify each ingredient, how it’s contributing to this dish.

I’m also trying to become more aware of how my body and mood changes with each chew. Before lockdown, I ate as quickly as I could, but there’s no benefit of doing that now, when I have nowhere special to be. Why not enjoy this moment? What's funny is that by being fully present while eating, I actually eat less. I know when I'm full.

This food is giving me energy and nutrients to breathe, think, and be active. It’s giving me life. And at a time when people all over the globe are getting sick and dying from a virus, appreciating life seems more important than ever.

Being mindful of each mouthful of food I take is a way to show my gratitude and thanks. After all this is over, that's something I’ll still be chewing on.

@glennsumi