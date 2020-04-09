Self-isolation in the city: Staying healthy while staying home

Xinyu Ding
Self-isolation in the city
The prolonged retreat indoors is a necessary move for Torontonians to help flatten the coronavirus curve. It’s also proven to be a huge, anxiety-inducing change for many people – and thanks to social media, the pressure to stay fit, cook Gram-worthy recipes and dive into #wellness looms all around us.
We’re living in highly stressful times, and there’s nothing wrong with just getting through them day by day. But modifying an old routine – or creating a new one – can help give the days a sense of structure and normalcy, whether it’s switching your gym visits to a Zoom workout, accessing online therapy or even hooking up with a partner from a safe distance. If you’re looking to explore new ways to stay healthy at home, here are a few places to start.
Mind
The psychology of a "First World disaster"
Body
How to stay body positive during the pandemic
Home workouts from 10 Toronto Studios
Nutrition
What to eat to strengthen your immunity
How to save money on groceries and eat healthy while on lockdown
Sex
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the ways we have sex
Sex in self-isolation: Four ways to quench your pandemic thirst
Prevention
How to do your laundry during a pandemic
Should I disinfect or clean groceries?
Social distancing
What do I do if my roommates aren't social distancing?