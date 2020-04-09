Self-isolation in the city: Staying healthy while staying home

× Expand Xinyu Ding Self-isolation in the city

The prolonged retreat indoors is a necessary move for Torontonians to help flatten the coronavirus curve. It’s also proven to be a huge, anxiety-inducing change for many people – and thanks to social media, the pressure to stay fit, cook Gram-worthy recipes and dive into #wellness looms all around us.

We’re living in highly stressful times, and there’s nothing wrong with just getting through them day by day. But modifying an old routine – or creating a new one – can help give the days a sense of structure and normalcy, whether it’s switching your gym visits to a Zoom workout, accessing online therapy or even hooking up with a partner from a safe distance. If you’re looking to explore new ways to stay healthy at home, here are a few places to start.

Mind

The psychology of a "First World disaster"

How to access online therapy

Body

How to stay body positive during the pandemic

Home workouts from 10 Toronto Studios

Nutrition

What to eat to strengthen your immunity

How to save money on groceries and eat healthy while on lockdown

Sex

How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the ways we have sex

Sex in self-isolation: Four ways to quench your pandemic thirst

Prevention

How to do your laundry during a pandemic

Should I disinfect or clean groceries?

Social distancing

What is social distancing?

What do I do if my roommates aren't social distancing?

