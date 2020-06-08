Quiz: How is indoor air quality impacting your health?

As the pandemic continues, the summer approaches and we're spending more time at home than ever – whether it's working or homeschooling – our indoor air quality is feeling the difference.

It's not just the air outside, after all, that we have to be wary of; approximately 3.8 million people around the world die every year as a result of indoor air pollution, according to the World Health Organization. The better the air quality, the better our health and quality of life.

So it's important to consider how to measure and maintain it to ensure it's helping us thrive in our homes, rather than making us sick – at a particularly inopportune time.

